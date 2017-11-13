Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 13

ZURICH, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,159 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker holds a research day in London where it will discuss its pipeline of drugs.

The company’s bid to move in on Bayer’s and Regeneron’s eye-drug turf was buoyed on Friday by data showing patients on the Swiss drugmaker’s new RTH258 drug showed less disease activity than those on its rivals’ drug Eylea.

CREDIT SUISSE

Activist shareholder Rudolf Bohli who wants to break up the bank has been in contact with the Qatar Investment Authority, one of the largest shareholders in Credit Suisse, according to newspaper Schweiz am Wochenende, without citing sources. Talks between Bohli and Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam focused on RBR’s argument that the bank should cut overheads and take greater advantage of technology, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the meeting.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Nestle said its U.S. business had initiated a recall of Hot Pockets four cheese pizza snack bites due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The company said there had been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

* Sonova Holding said first--half normalized EBITDA was up 17 percent at 241 million Swiss francs and confirmed its full-year 2017/18 outlook.

* Huber+Suhner said it was acquiring Inwave Elektronik, a Swiss specialist in microwave and RF-over-fiber solutions which convert radio frequencies to analogue fiber optic signals and vice versa.

* Meyer Burger said it has sold its non-PV related diamond wire production business.

* Romande Energie Holding said is selling Tecfor SA to a construction group in western Switzerland​.

* Metall Zug Group’s Schleuniger Holding AG has signed an agreement to acquire 60 percent of adaptronic Prüftechnik GmbH, based in Wertheim, Germany.

* VP Bank appointed Urs Monstein as chief operating officer. Monstein, the bank said, has spent the past ten years working for Julius Baer and currently holds the position of global head IT / chief information officer.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to publish details of sight deposits at 0900 GMT.