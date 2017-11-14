Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 14

ZURICH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 9,164 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The bank agreed to pay $135 million to New York to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business, which the state’s banking regulator said deceived customers to enhance its own profits.

For more news see

NOVARTIS

The drugmaker’s Sandoz division says immunology data from four clinical studies for proposed biosimilars adalimumab and rituximab strengthen its position; efficacy and safety of biosimilar adalimumab and safety of biosimilar rituximab match reference medicines in multiple-switching and retreatment study

Novartis plans to plow through doubts over its canakinumab drug by asking regulators this year to approve the medicine as a treatment for a group of heart attack survivors that the Swiss drugmaker says is most likely to benefit.

DRUGMAKERS

Tighter blood pressure guidelines from U.S. heart organizations mean millions more people need to make lifestyle changes, or start taking medication, in order to avoid cardiovascular problems. Americans with blood pressure of 130/80 or higher should be treated, down from the previous trigger of 140/90, according to new guidelines announced on Monday by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* EFG International said it will maintain its Italian domestic presence in Milan following notification that the Bank of Italy is removing its restrictive order and dismissing administrative proceedings relating to the former BSI offices in Italy as communicated in May 2017.

* Peach Property Group AG buys 1,100 apartments in the greater Bielefeld area

* PSP Swiss Property AG ‍confirms FY 2017 EBITDA guidance​

* Dufry renews its concessions with Swedavia for 7 years

* Clariant announced signing of a global licensing agreement with RTI International granting Clariant exclusive rights of supply for their solid sorbent material

* Arbonia AG sells division industrial services to Paragon Partners

* Flughafen Zuerich reported 2.76 million passengers in October, up 3.6 percent.

ECONOMY

Producer/import price data due at 0815 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)