Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 20

ZURICH, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,211 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

A late-stage trial of immuno-oncology medicine Tecentriq with other cancer drugs as an initial therapy for lung cancer met its goal of significantly reducing the risk of disease worsening or death, the Swiss drugmaker said. With lung cancer easily the largest oncology market, Roche’s Impower 150 study of Tecentriq, Avastin and chemotherapy has been closely watched by investors and analysts as the company seeks to catch up with rival Merck in cancer immunotherapy.

Roche’s newly approved haemophilia drug Hemlibra significantly cut the risk of treated bleeds in patients without resistance to standard therapy compared to those receiving no prophylaxis, it said.

JULIUS BAER

Assets under management rose 17 percent in the first 10 months to a record 393 billion Swiss francs ($397.3 billion).

CLARIANT

Large Swiss shareholders are increasingly in favour of activist shareholder White Tale’s restructuring plans for Clariant, Sonntagszeitung said on Sunday, referring to an asset fund and a pension fund manager.

White Tale, which prevented a planned merger with Huntsman , wants Clariant to sell its plastics and coatings business and reinvest the proceeds in higher-margin areas.

Clariant management had to “obey or give way”, a White Tale representative said according to the paper.

RAIFFEISEN

Raiffeisen President Johannes Ruegg-Sturm will appoint Pascal Gantenbein as an independent lead director of the bank on Dec. 1, Sonntagszeitung said, citing a letter to staff.

Ruegg-Sturm will withdraw from all issues related to a Swiss watchdog probe into the bank, according to the paper.

SWATCH

After a three-year downturn, the Swiss watch industry sees demand growing significantly, Swatch Chief Executive Nick Hayek told NZZ am Sonntag. “The upswing is remarkable,” Hayek said. Swatch’s October sales growth exceeded the more than 10 percent increase in September, he said.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis’s Tasigna (nilotinib) secures EU approval for first and second-line treatment of Ph+ CML-CP in children

* Sulzer AG appoints Jill Lee as chief financial officer, effective on april 5, 2018‍​

* DormaKaba said it is making management changes, including the departure of Chief Integration Officer Beat Malacarne on June 30, 2018. Stefano Zocca will take over leadership of combined segments key systems and movable walls.

* Panalpina Welttransport Holding says ‍Chief Operating Officer Andy Weber to leave for personal reasons

* SIX Group says Juerg Weber, Division CEO Payment Services, has decided to leave SIX. Marc Schluep, currently Head Organizational Development at SIX Payment Services, will take over his duties.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank is due to release data on sight deposits at 0900 GMT.