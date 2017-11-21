FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 21
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Zimbabwe
All eyes on the 'Crocodile' as Mugabe resigns
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
Technology
Microsoft's Skype pulled from Apple, Android China app stores
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 21, 2017 / 5:36 AM / Updated a day ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov. 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening broadly unchanged at 9,298 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer . Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

Nestle has held preliminary talks about purchasing all or parts of Hain Celestial, Bloomberg reported, citing sources

For more information, click on

CREDIT SUISSE

Saudi Arabian investors could be interested in taking a stake in Credit Suisse, The Financial Times wrote in a column on Tuesday, citing a person close to the situation.

For more information, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer AG says it has cancelled its planned acquisition of Simcro, saying the deal ran out of time .‍​

* Valora ‍successfully completes capital increase with net proceeds of approximately chf 166 million​

ECONOMY

Swiss exports rose year-on-year by a real 2.3 percent in October to 19.5 billion Swiss francs ($19.65 billion), the Federal Customs Office said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.