Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 27

ZURICH, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,315 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank scrambled over the weekend to pick a replacement for Chief Executive Boris Collardi, who surprised its leaders by suddenly resigning to take a new role at Pictet Group in Geneva. The shares were seen falling more than 4 percent in pre-market indicators.

For more click

GATEGROUP

Chinese conglomerate HNA, under scrutiny at home and abroad over a debt-fuelled acquisition spree, gave partially untrue or incomplete information during the takeover of Swiss airline catering firm Gategroup last year, the Swiss Takeover Board said.

UBS

The Swiss bank formed a strategic team to look into buying parts of German lender Commerzbank, Neue Zuercher Zeitung reported on Sunday.

NESTLE

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday he was particularly “shocked” by Nestle’s NESN.S plans to cut up to 450 jobs at its Galderma skin-health research plant in the south of France as the plant benefited from a research tax credit.

For more click <NESN.S]

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Aryzta said first-quarter revenue fell 5.5 percent to 909.7 million euros ($1.09 billion).

* Walter Meier said on Friday it is joining forces with Tobler to strengthen its hearing and cooling services offering.

* Bucher said that Manuela Suter will become chief financial officer on Jan. 1.

* Meyer Burger said it made a voluntary offer to convert a 100 million Swiss franc 5.5 percent bond due 2020.

* ABB said it would work with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to share knowledge and promote the benefits of collaborative robots, in particular those with dual arm designs.

ECONOMY

Non-farm payrolls at 0715 GMT ($1 = 0.8382 euros) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)