Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 28
November 28, 2017 / 6:15 AM / 2 days ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:

CLARIANT

Activist investor White Tale said it would take its demands directly to Clariant’s shareholders after the Swiss specialty chemicals maker snubbed its request for an independent strategic review and for three seats on its board of directors.

For more, click on

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dottikon said net income rose slightly to 9.6 million Swiss francs in the first half of its financial year 2017/18, and it expected a further increase in net sales and net income for the full year.

* Luzerner Kantonalbank AG confirmed its profit goal for 2017 after making an exceptional contribution of 12 million Swiss francs to its pension fund.

* Sika has agreed to acquire Faist ChemTec Group, a German manufacturer of acoustic solutions for the automotive industry with annual sales of 190 million Swiss francs.

* Romande Energie Holding SA to buy Polyforce SA in January 2018

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
