Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 12

ZURICH, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,274 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS

The Swiss pharmaceuticals giant has decided not to sell its roughly $14 billion, 33 percent voting stake in Roche following a review, Chairman Joerg Reinhardt said in an interview published on Wednesday in Swiss newspaper HandelsZeitung.

UBS

The Swiss banking group will hire fewer trainees in 2018 but spend two to three times more on teaching them to be financial advisers, a senior executive said, in the latest sign of industry efforts to satisfy wealthier clients and grapple with an aging workforce.

SYNGENTA

Fitch Ratings on Wednesday became the second major ratings agency to put Syngenta on notice for a potential downgrade, over uncertainties surrounding the Swiss-based company’s genetically modified corn lawsuit liabilities.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* SGS said it has entered into collaboration with Bavarian Nordic, an international biotechnology company specializing in vaccines, to develop a new respiratory syncytial virus challenge strain.

* Evolva Holding announced the price of its private placing of shares to Pictet Asset Management and Cologny Advisors, saying the shares will be sold at 0.31 francs each to raise gross proceeds of roughly 21.1 million Swiss francs ($21.71 million).

* Molecular Partners gave an update on a clinical study of its oncology asset MP0274, saying the first patient was dosed in the phase 1 clinical study of the drug.

* WISekey Semiconductors said it has delivered a tamper resistant chip to a leading European manufacturer of portable data storage solutions.

* Kudelski said it has signed an agreement with Roku to collaborate on technology and cross license patents.

