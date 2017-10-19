Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 19

ZURICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,320 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

The food group said it expected its operating margin to slip by 40 to 60 basis points in 2017 due to higher restructuring costs and said full-year organic sales growth should be in line with the 2.6 percent seen in the first nine months. Its underyling margin was set to improve.

ROCHE

Third-quarter sales rose 6 percent, beating analyst forecasts as the company was helped by better-than-expected revenue from its new multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus.

TEMENOS

The banking software supplier expects a bigger share of its revenue to come from the United States, Canada and South America in the years ahead, Chief Executive David Arnott tells Reuters.

Temenos raises 2017 outlook with Q3 results and sets 150 million Swiss franc share buyback

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich estimated hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria would trigger around $700 million in claims in the third quarter net of reinsurance and before tax.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Mason Group Holdings Ltd says to buy Raiffeisen Privatbank Liechtenstein for 58.6 million​ Swiss francs

* Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG says 9-month EBIT increased to 72.1 million​ francs

* GAM Holding AG ‍says group assets under management up 13 percent to 148.4 billion francs from 30 June 2017

* SHL Telemedicine Ltd says Alroy lawsuit against the company deleted by Tel Aviv district court

ECONOMY

Trade data for September due at 0600 GMT