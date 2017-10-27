Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 27

ZURICH, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI .SSMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,219 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer JBPRE01.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CLARIANT

Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant and Huntsman HUN.N have agreed to abandon their proposed $20 billion merger, bowing to a growing number of shareholders who had joined activist investor White Tale to oppose the deal.

UBS

Switzerland’s biggest bank posted a 14 percent year-on-year jump in third-quarter net profit but kept a cautious outlook for the rest of 2017 due to political and monetary policy uncertainty.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim ditched its target of double-digit growth in adjusted core operating profit this year, citing a slowdown during the rest of 2017.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Novartis said the Sandoz proposed biosimilar pegfilgrastim accepted by EMA for regulatory review.

* Roche Holding said data showed the superiority of Ocrevus compared to Rebif in significantly reducing disability progression independent of relapse activity in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis.

* Leonteq said Jan Schoch no longer holds any Leonteq shares‍.

* Evolva Holding said its EGM approved its capital increase.

* French group Saint Gobain has extended until June 2018 its option to buy the stake of the family that controls Sika

* CFT said Q3 consolidated revenue was 189.4 million francs.

* Rieter Holding said third-quarter order intake was 269.7 million francs.

* Valora Holding said it ‍completed the takeover of food service company BackWerk​.

