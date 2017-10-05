Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 5

ZURICH, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,274 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Oerlikon said it has acquired Primateria AB in Sweden und signed an agreement to acquire the assets of DiaPac LLC and Diamond Recovery Services Inc (DRS) in the United States. The combined 2016 revenue of the acquired companies are over 10 million Swiss francs, Oerlikon said.

* Cosmo Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the submission of its new drug application seeking market approval for Methylene Blue MMX. The FDA has set a target date of May 21 2018 to complete its review, Cosmo said.

* Autoneum said it has established a joint venture with Nittoku and Toyota Boshoku for research and development cooperation. The collaboration is expected to begin in January 2018.

* Barry Callebaut said it has successfully closed the acquisition of D‘Orsogna Dolciaria and that the integration will now start.

* Comet AG said it opened its first technology and application centre in San Jose, California.

ECONOMY

* Swiss inflation data for September is due at 0715 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect it to rise 0.2 percent month-on-month and 0.6 percent versus the year-ago month.