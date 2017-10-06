Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Oct 6

ZURICH, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,271 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

Japan’s MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said on Friday it had agreed with the Swiss reinsurer to invest 800 million pounds ($1.05 billion) to take a stake of up to 15 percent in UK-based ReAssure Jersey One Ltd.

For more click

LEONTEQ

The company sidelined co-founder and Chief Executive Jan Schoch, removing him from the executive committee as the Swiss derivatives boutique revamps its leadership.

CREDIT SUISSE

Iron Mountain said it ‍will buy two Credit Suisse data centers in London and Singapore.

For more click

GAM

Switzerland’s GAM Holding AG is expanding in a growing area of computer-driven investing that focuses on niche markets such as sunflower seeds and cheese, the Wall Street Journal reported.

For more click

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche Holding AG says U.S. FDA approves first test for screening Zika virus in blood donations

* Ems Chemie said its nine-month sales rose to nearly 1.6 billion Swiss francs. It expects 2017 net sales and net operating income to rise slightly compared to the previous year.

* HBM Healthcare Investments said it was investing $30 million in Harmony Biosciences.

ECONOMY

Monthly data on Swiss National Bank foreign currency reserves due at 0700 GMT