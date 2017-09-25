Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Sept 25

ZURICH, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 9,113 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ABB

ABB has agreed to buy GE’s Industrial Solutions business for $2.6 billion to strengthen its number-two global position in electrification

Shares indicated 0.8 percent higher

ROCHE

Immunotherapy Tecentriq has won European Union approval for treating advanced lung and bladder cancer, the Swiss drugmaker said.

For more news see

SWATCH

The watch group posted “very positive” sales growth in September, continuing an upward trend since midyear, Chief Executive Nick Hayek told the Schweiz am Wochenende newspaper.

CLARIANT

The speciality chemicals maker ruled out trying to change the ratio of shares it would control in a merged entity with Huntsman Corp, Schweiz am Wochenende cited a spokesman as saying, noting the partners’ binding merger agreement would not allow this.

The Sonntagszeitung newspaper said a special shareholders meeting needed to approve the planned merger would likely take place between November and January, citing company comments to analysts.

AXPO

Power group Axpo is placed to raise extra capital within 12 months, Chief Executive Andrew Walo tells the Finanz und Witschaft newspaper. “We are keeping our options open to address various interested parties ranging from the existing owners up to the broad public via a public listing,” he is quoted as saying.

WALTER MEIER

The heating, ventilation and cooling group expects to make a profit this year and plans a steady dividend, Chief Executive Martin Kaufmann told the Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper in an interview published on Saturday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Dufry said it won a new concession contract to operate two new duty free stores at the Toulouse-Blagnac International Airport.

* Aryzta said it had agreed a 1.8 billion euro credit facility, said underlying full-year net profit decreased by 42.5 percent to 179.0 mln euros, and estimated FY18 EBITDA would be broadly in line with FY17 given the range of internal and external challenges

ECONOMY

Swiss voters rejected raising women’s retirement age to 65 in a referendum on Sunday on shoring up the wealthy nation’s pension system as a wave of Baby Boomers stops working.

Weekly data on sight deposits at the Swiss National Bank due at 0800 GMT

Second-quarter balance of payments data due at 0700 GMT