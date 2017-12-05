FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Marriott signs co-brand credit card deal with JPMorgan, AmEx
Sections
Featured
Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty breaks above 10,100 level
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty breaks above 10,100 level
Pro-Hezbollah newspaper declares 'Death to America'
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Pro-Hezbollah newspaper declares 'Death to America'
Cambodia's 'Chinese' resort city
EDITOR'S PICKS
Cambodia's 'Chinese' resort city
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 5, 2017 / 1:31 PM / 2 days ago

Marriott signs co-brand credit card deal with JPMorgan, AmEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Marriott International signed a deal with JPMorgan Chase and American Express to issue co-branded credit cards associated with its loyalty programs, the world’s largest hotel chain said on Tuesday.

The deal covers the Marriott Rewards and Ritz-Carlton Rewards Visa credit cards from JPMorgan, and the Starwood Preferred Guest cards from American Express.

Marriott, which expects to introduce the new cards in 2018, will continue to retain the existing co-branded cards for members and offer the same suite of features and benefits, it said.

It will reveal additional details about the cards in 2018.

Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.