Marriott profit soars 68 pct on higher bookings, room rates

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc, the world’s largest hotel chain, reported a 67.6 percent rise in second-quarter profit as more people booked its rooms at higher rates.

Net income rose to $414 million, or $1.08 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $247 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Marriott, also benefiting from its acquisition of Starwood Hotels, said revenue rose 48.5 percent to $5.80 billion.

The $12.41 billion Starwood acquisition closed in September last year. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)