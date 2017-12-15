FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names Paul Moody CEO of UK specialties division
December 15, 2017 / 1:46 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names Paul Moody CEO of UK specialties division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Marsh, the insurance broker arm of Marsh & McLennan Cos Inc, appointed Paul Moody chief executive officer of its UK specialties division, effective Jan. 1.

Moody succeeds Roy White, who has been named Chairman of UK Specialties, a newly-created role.

Moody, who has been with Marsh for about 18 years, was previously head of its UK financial and professional (FINPRO) division.

A successor for Moody as UK head of FINPRO will be announced in the future, the company said. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
