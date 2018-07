(Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said on Wednesday it would recall 1,279 vehicles for a possible fault in the airbag controller unit.

A man speaks on his mobile phone as he exits a glass door with the logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited at a showroom in New Delhi, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

The vehicles to be recalled include 566 new Swift and 713 Dzire models manufactured between May 7 and July 7, 2018, Maruti Suzuki said bit.ly/2JTU1aO.