(Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top-selling car maker, said on Wednesday it would recall 5,900 mini pickup trucks to inspect a defect in the fuel filter of some units.

The automaker will inspect the likely defect in its Super Carry vehicles manufactured between April 26 - Aug 1 this year, it said in a statement. reut.rs/2EJWHcm