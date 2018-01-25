FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 25, 2018 / 10:38 AM / a day ago

Maruti Suzuki India Q3 profit rises 3 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top-selling car maker, posted a 3 percent rise in its quarterly net profit as sales volumes rose, but the profit fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The company, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , reported a profit of 17.99 billion rupees ($282.88 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, versus 17.47 billion rupees a year ago. (bit.ly/2FdPo9M)

That compared with the 20.36 billion rupees average profit estimate of 21 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total vehicle sales for the quarter increased about 11.3 percent to 431,112 units. ($1 = 63.5950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.