Maruti Suzuki India Q3 profit rises 3 pct, misses estimates

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top-selling car maker, posted a 3 percent rise in its quarterly net profit as sales volumes rose, but the profit fell short of analysts’ expectations.

The company, majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , reported a profit of 17.99 billion rupees ($282.88 million) for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, versus 17.47 billion rupees a year ago. (bit.ly/2FdPo9M)

That compared with the 20.36 billion rupees average profit estimate of 21 analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Total vehicle sales for the quarter increased about 11.3 percent to 431,112 units. ($1 = 63.5950 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)