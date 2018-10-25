Maruti Suzuki India second-quarter profit falls about 10 percent, beats estimates

(Reuters) - India’s top-selling car maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, posted a 9.8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Thursday, hurt by rising commodity prices and a weaker rupee.

Corporate office of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

Net profit fell to 22.40 billion rupees ($305.73 million) for the quarter ended Sept. 30, versus 24.84 billion rupees a year earlier.

Twenty one analysts on average had expected the company, which is majority-owned by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, to post a profit of 20.28 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv data.

Total revenue from operations rose 3 percent to 224.33 billion rupees.

($1 = 73.2675 rupees)

