Maryland high school shooter dies after exchange with officer: sheriff

(Reuters) - A student who shot and critically wounded two fellow students at a Maryland high school on Tuesday morning, has died after exchanging gunfire with a campus security officer, the county sheriff said.

Emergency personnel and law enforcement officers stand outside Great Mills High School following a shooting on Tuesday morning in St. Mary's County, Maryland, U.S., March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

The school day had barely begun when the student, who has not been identified, shot a male student and a female student at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County before the campus security officer intervened, county Sheriff Timothy Cameron told NBC’s Washington affiliate.

The two victims were in critical condition at hospitals.

The officer was not harmed, and the public school’s roughly 1,600 students were later escorted off campus by police, classroom by classroom, to reunite with their parents at another high school.