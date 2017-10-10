FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MAS Financial Services $71 million IPO subscribed nearly 128 times
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 10, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 7 days ago

MAS Financial Services $71 million IPO subscribed nearly 128 times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai, India, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

REUTERS - Indian non-banking financial company MAS Financial Services Ltd’s initial public offering of shares to raise 4.6 billion rupees ($70.5 million) was subscribed nearly 128 times on the last day of the sale on Tuesday, adding to the strong interest seen in initial share sales this year.

Investors bid for 911.1 million shares, or 127.9 times the about 7.1 million shares on offer, stock exchange data as of 1226 GMT showed.

MAS was looking to raise 2.33 billion rupees by issuing new shares while selling shareholders were offering 2.27 billion rupees worth of shares in the IPO, which is being managed by Motilal Oswal.

India has had more than $6 billion worth of IPOs so far in 2017, making it the best year in seven.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd’s 10 billion rupee IPO, which closes for subscriptions on Wednesday, received bids for 0.43 times the number of shares on offer by the second day of the sale.

($1 = 65.2450 rupees)

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy and Subhranshu Sahu

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.