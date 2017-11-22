FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai-based lender Mashreq in Qatar for long haul -CEO
Sections
Featured
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
Qatar Crisis
OPEC chatroom dead as Qatar crisis hurts Gulf oil cooperation
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Technology
YouTube steps up takedowns over concerns about kids' videos
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
Editor's Picks
Why it's good to have 3 cups of coffee a day
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2017 / 9:04 AM / a day ago

Dubai-based lender Mashreq in Qatar for long haul -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dubai-based bank Mashreq is in Qatar for the long haul, chief executive Abdulaziz al-Ghurair told reporters on Wednesday.

He was speaking as a regional political dispute rages on between Qatar on the one hand and the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt. Diplomatic and transport links between the UAE and Qatar have been cut, and many UAE portfolio investors and depositors have pulled their money out of Doha.

Mashreq was the first UAE lender to open an office in Qatar under its previous name, Bank of Oman. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Saeed Azhar; Writing by Tom Arnold; Editign by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.