DUBAI, July 17 (Reuters) - Masraf Al Rayan, Qatar's second-largest bank by market value, reported a 2.9 percent decrease in net profit for the first six months of 2017, it said on Monday.

Net profit for the six month period was 1.02 billion riyals ($280.1 million) compared with 1.05 billion riyals in the same period a year ago, a company statement said. ($1 = 3.6414 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)