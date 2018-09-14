Factbox: Gas distribution line-related accidents in the United States

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Dozens of explosions apparently triggered by a natural gas pipeline rupture rocked three communities in Massachusetts on Thursday, causing multiple injuries and evacuations.

Firefighters work near a building emitting smoke after explosions in North Andover, Massachusetts, United States in this September 13, 2018 still image from social media video footage by Boston Sparks. Boston Sparks/Social Media/via REUTERS

There have been 19 incidents involving gas distribution lines so far this year in the United States, according to data from the U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Gas distribution lines are the smaller gas pipelines that distribute gas to homes and businesses. These incidents resulted in two deaths and an estimated 29 injuries, according to data on PHMSA’s website.

Below are statistics for gas-distribution pipeline accidents over the past two decades.

20-year statistics:

Total accidents: 646

Total fatalities: 221

Total injuries: 967

Average number of incidents per year:

3-year average: 25 incidents

5-year average: 23 incidents

10-year average: 26 incidents

20-year average: 32 incidents

Average number of fatalities per year:

3-year average: 5

5-year average: 8

10-year average: 8

20-year average: 11

Average number of injuries per year:

3-year average: 45

5-year average: 52

10-year average: 49

20-year average: 48

Source: Pipeline Hazardous Materials and Safety Administration (PHMSA)