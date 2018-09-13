Suspected gas explosions rock towns near Boston, forcing evacuations

BOSTON (Reuters) - Dozens of explosions and fires rocked city blocks across several communities north of Boston on Thursday, prompting evacuations of numerous neighbourhoods where gas odours were present, Massachusetts state police reported.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The state police bulletins on Twitter said it was too soon to speculate about a cause, but local media reports cited the possible rupture of a gas line. The first explosion was triggered by an overpressurised gas line, WBZ News reported.

Live television images showed firefighters on high ladders, battling flames engulfing low-slung houses in Lawrence and North Andover, former mill towns about 25 miles (40 km) north of Boston.

A map posted on Twitter by state police showed nearly two dozen explosions and fires spread over the area. State police later put the tally of fires and explosions at 39 and said that number was expected to grow.

“We are asking everybody with gas in their homes to leave their homes until further notice,” North Andover town manager Andrew Maylor told one local television station.

Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera told WBZ: “What we know is that there are have been multiple explosions, multiple fires that are happening across the city.” He said residents detecting strange odours should leave their homes.

State police urged residents served by the Columbia Gas company to evacuate their homes, saying the utility was cutting pressure to its lines and that it would take “some time” to shut off all service.