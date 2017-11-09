FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High-margin businesses lift Zanetti's 9-mth core profit 6.6 pct
Sections
Featured
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
Commodities
India gold demand seen falling to lowest in 8 years in 2017
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
The decisions behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
When love turns a slum into haven
Editor's Picks
When love turns a slum into haven
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 9, 2017 / 1:57 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

High-margin businesses lift Zanetti's 9-mth core profit 6.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Massimo Zanetti said adjusted core profit rose 6.6 percent in the first nine months as the Italian coffee group continued to focus on higher-margin businesses including coffee pods and supplying restaurants, bars and coffee chains.

The owner of the Segafredo, Chock full o‘Nuts and Puccino’s coffee brands posted adjusted consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 49.2 million euros in January-September.

Net profit in the period came in at 8.2 million euros, down 22 percent due to one-off costs.

Revenue at the Veneto-based group was up 5.6 percent year-on-year to 708 million euros, with sales of coffee pods jumping 34 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.