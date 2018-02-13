Massmart disappointed that its anti-competition complaint dismissed

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Massmart is disappointed that the merits of its anti-competitive complaint against grocery retailers were not assessed by the Competition Tribunal, its spokeswoman said on Tuesday after the tribunal dismissed its case.

“We remain of the view that exclusive lease agreements are intuitively anti-competitive, protectionist and prejudicial to South African consumers,” Massmart spokeswoman Annaleigh Vallie said in an emailed response to questions. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Adrian Croft)