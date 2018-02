JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Competition Tribunal on Tuesday dismissed a complaint brought by Massmart accusing grocery retailers of anti-competitive behaviour.

Massmart, a division of Arkansas-based Wal-Mart, lodged the complaint in 2014, saying its expansion into the grocery sector was being hampered by lease arrangements that restrict malls from renting out space to rival food retailers. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Adrian Croft)