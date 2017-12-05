FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mastercard to repurchase up to $4 billion of its shares
December 5, 2017 / 1:00 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Mastercard to repurchase up to $4 billion of its shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Payment processor Mastercard Inc (MA.N) said on Monday it would buy back up to $4 billion of its class A shares.

FILE PHOTO: A Mastercard logo is seen on a credit card in this picture illustration August 30, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The new share repurchase program will be effective at the completion of the company’s previously announced $4 billion share repurchase program, Mastercard said.

Under the previously announced buyback, the company has about $1.5 billion remaining, the statement added.

The company said it also increased its quarterly cash dividend to 25 cents per share, a 14 percent increase over the previous dividend of 22 cents a share.

Mastercard had 1.04 billion class A shares and 15.1 million class B shares as of Oct. 26. mstr.cd/2zMQTJQ

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

