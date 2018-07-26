FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

MasterCard's quarterly profit rises 33 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - MasterCard Inc, the world’s second-largest payments processor, reported a 33 percent rise in quarterly profit as customers spent more using its network on the back of a strengthening U.S. economy.

A sticker shows that a store accepts MasterCard in Harvard Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

MasterCard’s net income rose to $1.57 billion, or $1.50 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.18 billion, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

The Purchase, New York-based company’s total revenue rose 20 percent to $3.67 billion.

Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

