FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Barbie doll maker Mattel appoints new CFO
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 3, 2017 / 9:11 PM / 14 days ago

UPDATE 1-Barbie doll maker Mattel appoints new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on Farr’s exit)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Barbie doll maker Mattel Inc on Tuesday said Joseph Euteneuer replaced Kevin Farr as chief financial officer, effective Sept. 25.

Farr stepped down after a 17-year stint as finance chief on Sept. 29, Mattel said.

Farr’s departure comes amid efforts by Mattel CEO Margo Georgiadis, who joined the struggling company earlier this year from Google, to revive the business following several quarters of declining sales.

Euteneuer, who most recently worked as CFO at Sprint Corp , will report directly to Georgiadis.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.