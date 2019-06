A man attends voting at a polling station during presidential election in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 22, 2019. REUTERS/Media Coulibaly

NOUAKCHOTT (Reuters) - Mauritania’s government spokesman congratulated the ruling party candidate in Saturday’s elections on being “president-elect”, he wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

“Congratulations to president-elect Mohamed Ould Ghazouani for the trust the people have shown him. We wish him all success in his work,” Communications Minister Sidi Mohamed Ould Maham wrote in Arabic.