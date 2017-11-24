Mauritius expects 4.8 pct rise in tourism earnings in 2018

PORT LOUIS, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Mauritius expects tourism revenue to rise 4.8 percent in 2018 owning to a surge in visitor numbers, the statistics office said on Friday.

Statistics Mauritius said it forecast tourism earnings to climb to 61.6 billion rupees ($1.83 billion) from an estimated 58.8 billion for 2017.

Tourism revenue were calculated at 55.9 billion rupees in 2016.

Tourism is a valuable source of foreign exchange for the Indian Ocean island, known for its luxury spas and beaches.

The statistics office said it expected tourist arrivals to rise to 1,425,000 next year from an estimated 1,360,000 for 2017.

Mauritius attracted 934,679 visitors from January to September, up6.1 percent rise from the same period a year earlier.