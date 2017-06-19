FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Malaysian wireless carrier Maxis plans up to $406 mln share offering -IFR
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2017 / 2:47 AM / 2 months ago

Malaysian wireless carrier Maxis plans up to $406 mln share offering -IFR

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Malaysian wireless carrier Maxis Bhd plans to raise up to $406 million in a share offering to pay down debt and finance the potential acquisition of mobile phone waves, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The company is offering 300 million new shares in the primary offering in an indicative range of 5.52–5.75 ringgit each, putting the total deal at up to 1.73 billion ringgit ($406 million), added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Maxis did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the share sale plan. The company earlier requested trading of its shares to be halted, pending a material announcement. It did not disclose further information. ($1 = 4.2660 ringgit) (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.