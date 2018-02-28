FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 5:23 AM / a day ago

Malaysia's biggest lender Maybank posts 11 pct drop in Q4 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Malaysia’s largest bank by assets, Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), posted on Wednesday an 11 percent decline in fourth-quarter net profit, despite a slight rise in net interest income.

Excluding one-off proceeds from the sale of securities in 2016 the profit rose by 22.4 percent, a statement released by the bank showed.

Net attributable profit for October-December was 2.13 billion ringgit ($542.95 million), compared to 2.4 billion ringgit in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The result compared with the 2.3 billion ringgit average of estimates from two analysts, according to Thomson Reuters. (Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

