FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mazda's China JV to recall 206,570 Mazda 6 cars
Sections
Featured
Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule
Zimbabwe
Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Once inside Kim Jong Un's inner circle, top aide's star fades
Analysis
Once inside Kim Jong Un's inner circle, top aide's star fades
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 21, 2017 / 12:32 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Mazda's China JV to recall 206,570 Mazda 6 cars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp’s joint venture with FAW Group Corp has begun recalling 206,570 Mazda 6 cars because of a potential issue with the vehicle’s brake-assist system in cold weather, a Mazda spokesman said on Tuesday

A brake-assist system in the affected midsize sedans could malfunction under extremely cold weather, he said.

The affected cars were produced in China by the FAW-Mazda joint venture between November 2012 and March 2016.

The company will replace the affected component, the spokesman said.

The issue has caused 11 known “small” accidents, he said, adding that no injuries or deaths were reported. (Reporting By Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.