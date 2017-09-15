FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mazda to make hybrid, electric cars by early 2030s - Kyodo
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 15, 2017 / 3:27 AM / a month ago

Mazda to make hybrid, electric cars by early 2030s - Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp plans to make its vehicle models electric-based, including petrol hybrids, by the early 2030s, Japan’s Kyodo News reported on Friday.

A Mazda spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

Mazda does not sell any all-battery electric vehicles at the moment, however, it markets a hybrid model.

Last month, the auto manufacturer said it has developed an ultra-efficient petrol engine, which can be used in hybrid models, and plans to incorporate that in its cars from 2019 onwards. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.