Mazda Q2 operating profit up 1.9 pct y/y

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp on Thursday reported a 1.9 percent rise in operating profit for the second quarter, as an increase in vehicle sales at home and China offset weak sales in the United States, its biggest market.

Japan’s fifth-largest automaker reported an operating profit of 36.6 billion yen ($321.22 million) for the July-September period, up from 35.9 billion yen a year ago but lower than an average forecast of 41.4 billion yen from nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mazda kept its forecast unchanged for full-year operating profit to rise 19 percent to 150.0 billion yen, based on an assumption that the U.S. dollar will trade around 110 yen through March. ($1 = 113.9400 yen) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)