FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 23, 2018 / 6:51 PM / Updated 29 minutes ago

New York health officials investigating McDonald's outlet linked to multiple illnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New York State health officials said on Thursday they are investigating reports of multiple illnesses potentially associated with a McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) restaurant in Jamestown, NY.

The state health department and the Chautauqua County Health Department said 22 individuals reported symptoms of nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea and on being interviewed 15 said they had eaten at the McDonald’s outlet between August 4 and 21.

The franchise owner has temporarily closed the restaurant, according to the health officials.

McDonald’s was not immediately available for comment.

The fast-food chain’s shares fell 1 percent in afternoon trading.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.