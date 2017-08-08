FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's to open 2,000 more China stores by end-2022
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 8, 2017 / 4:26 AM / 2 months ago

McDonald's to open 2,000 more China stores by end-2022

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp will increase its number of stores in mainland China to 4,500 by the end of 2022, up from 2,500 currently, as part of a strategic partnership with Citic Ltd and the Carlyle Group , it said on Tuesday.

The global fast-food chain said it aimed to achieve double-digit sales growth in mainland China every year for the next five years.

McDonald’s completed a deal at the end of July giving Citic a controlling interest in its mainland China and Hong Kong businesses. (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

