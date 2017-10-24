FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2017 / 12:04 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

McDonald's quarterly U.S. comp sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants on Tuesday, as it attracted more customers with its $1 and $2 beverages and premium customizable sandwiches such as Sriracha artisan chicken.

Sales at U.S. restaurants open at least 13 months rose 4.1 percent, above the 3.4 percent growth expected on average by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income rose to $1.88 billion, or $2.32 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.28 billion, or $1.50 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

