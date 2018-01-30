McDonald's U.S. sales rise on appetite for low-priced burgers, drinks

Jan 30 (Reuters) - McDonald’s Corp on Tuesday reported a 4.5 percent increase in quarterly sales at established U.S. restaurants, luring diners with $1 sodas, $2 coffees and $5 combo offers.

The figure was in line with analysts’ expectations, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Net income fell to $698.7 million or 87 cents per share, from $1.19 billion or $1.44 per share, a year earlier, mainly due to a $700 million charge related to the recent changes in U.S. tax law. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)