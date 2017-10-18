FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's S.Korea office raided in burger probe - reports
#Asia
October 18, 2017 / 6:39 AM / in 4 days

McDonald's S.Korea office raided in burger probe - reports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - South Korean investigators raided
the Seoul office of McDonald's Corp         on Wednesday,
following a series of complaints that  children fell ill after
eating hamburger patties alleged to have been undercooked,
Yonhap News Agency and other media said.  
    The Seoul central district prosecutors' office confiscated
some documents and evidence at the office and three other
companies, including an ingredient supplier, the reports said.
    A spokeswoman at the office confirmed the raid to Reuters,
but gave no reason or further details. Prosecutors could not
immediately be reached for comment on the issue.    
    In July, a consumer filed a complaint against the U.S. firm,
saying her 4-year-old daughter was diagnosed with hemolytic
uremic syndrome, often referred to as hamburger disease, after
suffering irreversible kidney damage following the consumption
of a McDonald's hamburger last year, Yonhap said.
    Complaints were also filed by parents of four more children
who became sick after eating McDonald's burgers. 
    In August, consumers at a McDonald's in the southwestern
city of Jeonju reported stomach aches and high fever after
eating bulgogi burgers. The chain temporarily halted sales of
the burgers, launched in 1997, to determine the cause. 
    At the time, McDonald's said it was cooperating with an
investigation by the South Korean government into the possible
food contamination case.             
    Last year, talks to sell McDonald's South Korean business to
domestic firm KG Chemical Corporation             collapsed over
"a large difference of opinion".             

 (Reporting by Haejin Choi; Editing by Hyunjoo Jin)

