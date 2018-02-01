FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 12:09 PM / in a day

Drug distributor McKesson posts 42.6 pct rise in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - McKesson Corp, the biggest U.S. drug distributor, reported a 42.6 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, partly helped by a $370 million tax benefit related to changes to U.S. tax laws.

Net income attributable to McKesson rose to $903 million, or $4.33 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from $633 million, or $2.85 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $53.62 billion. (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Manas Mishra; Editing by Maju Samuel)

