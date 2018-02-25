MOVES-McKinsey elects Asia boss Sneader as new global managing partner

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Management consultancy McKinsey & Co has elected 51-year-old Kevin Sneader as its new global managing partner for a three-year term beginning in July, the firm said on Sunday.

Sneader, currently the Asia chairman, was chosen in a three-stage election by the firm’s more than 560 senior partners to be the twelfth partner to lead McKinsey since its founding in 1926.

Sneader, a Briton who has worked at McKinsey for 26 years, will take the top post after Dominic Barton's nine-year tenure as global managing partner, the firm said in a statement. bit.ly/2GJog33

A Harvard Business School alumnus, Sneader has served as McKinsey’s managing partner in Washington DC, New Jersey, and Philadelphia offices in the United States. Before his Asia regional role, he served as UK and Ireland managing partner. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Thomas)