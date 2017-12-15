FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Roughly half of Italy's Mediaset investors set to vote on governance changes
Sections
Featured
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Analysis
In-flight sexual assaults often unreported
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Cadavers in ballroom: Doctors practice their craft in hotels
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
Myanmar
International reaction to arrest of Reuters reporters in Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 15, 2017 / 10:36 AM / a day ago

Roughly half of Italy's Mediaset investors set to vote on governance changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Shareholders representing just under half of Mediaset’s capital were present on Thursday at an extraordinary meeting the called to approve governance changes at Italy’s biggest private broadcaster, one shareholder said.

Shareholders of the Milan-based TV group, which is 39.5 percent owned by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, are asked to vote on a proposal to cut the maximum number of board seats to 15 from 21 and to change the way directors are appointed.

If approved by two thirds of shareholders present, the changes are expected to strengthen the Berlusconi family’s grip on the group.

Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.