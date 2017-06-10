FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MEDIA-Amazon to sell cars online in Europe - Automobilwoche
June 10, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 2 months ago

MEDIA-Amazon to sell cars online in Europe - Automobilwoche

1 Min Read

Internet retailer Amazon has started hiring staff to become an online car dealer in Europe, trade weekly Automobilwoche reported on Saturday.

* Automobilwoche cites Christoph Moeller, a former auto industry specialist at advisory firm Oliver Wyman, as saying he has been put in charge of Amazon's European business with carmakers.

* Amazon plans to run the business out of Luxembourg and is looking at Britain as a possible pilot market.

* Automobilwoche cites an industry source as saying Amazon has been hiring car sales executives.

* The weekly says Amazon declined to comment. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

