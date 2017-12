At least 65 media workers killed doing their jobs in 2017 - Reporters Without Borders

BERLIN (Reuters) - At least 65 media workers around the world have been killed doing their jobs this year, media freedom organisation Reporters Without Borders said on Tuesday.

Cameras are placed over a placard reading "You don't kill the truth killing journalists" during a protest following the murder of photojournalist Daniel Esqueda outside the Municipal Palace in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Ibarra/Files

Among the dead were 50 professional journalists, seven citizen journalists and eight other media workers. The five most dangerous countries were Syria, Mexico, Afghanistan, Iraq and the Philippines.

Of those killed, 35 died in regions where armed conflict is ongoing while 30 were killed outside of such areas.

Thirty-nine of those killed were targeted for their journalistic work such as reporting on political corruption or organised crime while the other 26 were killed while working due to shelling and bomb attacks, for example.

“It’s alarming that so many journalists were murdered outside of war zones,” said Katja Gloger, a board member of Reporters Without Borders.

“In far too many countries perpetrators can assume they’ll get off scot-free if they’re violent towards media professionals,” she added.

The organisation said more than 300 media workers were currently in prison, with around half of those in five countries, namely Turkey, China, Syria, Iran and Vietnam.