MEDIA-Eurazeo set to take control of private equity firm Idinvest
#Financials
December 11, 2017 / 7:10 AM / a day ago

MEDIA-Eurazeo set to take control of private equity firm Idinvest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* Eurazeo is in exclusive talks with French investment group IDI to take a 51 pct stake in mid-cap private equity firm Idinvest, Les Echos reported on Monday

* Idinvest has around 8 billion euros ($9.42 billion)of assets under management, deal could value the group at around 300 million euros, according to the newspaper

* IDI is majority shareholder in Idinvest

* Eurazeo could not immediately be reached for comment Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8491 euros) (Reporting by paris.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
