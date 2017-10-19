MEDIA-Heads of Norway SWF, central bank at odds over fund's future-DN

** The head of the Norwegian central bank, Oeystein Olsen, and the head of the fund’s management, Yngve Slyngstad, are at odds over the future of Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, business daily Dagens Naeringsliv reports on Thursday

** DN says, citing anonymous sources, that Olsen would like to keep the fund’s management as a unit of the central bank, while Slyngstad would like the fund’s management to be split from the central bank

** A government-appointed commission recommended in June that the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund should be split from the country’s central bank, which has managed the fund since its launch in 1996

** The central bank’s board is expected to comment on the commission’s proposals next week

** The finance ministry will later decide whether to propose any changes to the fund’s current regime. Proposals to parliament, if any, are expected in spring 2018

Source link (In Norwegian): here

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)